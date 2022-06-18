#EkitiDecides: APC leading in Ekiti Central, as results trickle in

Saturday, June 18, 2022 6:07 pm


Abiodun Oyebanji voting

By Jethro Ibileke & Ayodele Efunla
As the results of the Ekiti State governorship election begin to trickle-in in Ekiti Central Senatorial District of the State, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is taking the lead.
The party won in all the results from polling units in Ado Ekiti, the State capital, monitored by our Correspondents.
Closely following APC is the Social Democratic Party (SDP), while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) comes third.
Results monitored so far are as follows:
Ward 1, Unit 1:
APC 133
PDP 38
SDP 50
Ward 1, Unit 7:
APC 221
PDP 53
SDP 66
Unit 9 Ward one
SDP 41
APC 89
PDP 46
Ward 1, Unit 5:
SDP 60
PDP 35
APC 76
Ward 11 Unit 3:
APC 99
SDP 57
PDP 42
Ward 11, Unit 2:
APC 109
SDP 103
PDP 39
Ward 11, Unit 16:
APC 161
PDP 17
SDP 58

