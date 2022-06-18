EkitiDecides: APC leading in Ekiti Central, as results trickle in

By Jethro Ibileke & Ayodele Efunla

As the results of the Ekiti State governorship election begin to trickle-in in Ekiti Central Senatorial District of the State, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is taking the lead.

The party won in all the results from polling units in Ado Ekiti, the State capital, monitored by our Correspondents.

Closely following APC is the Social Democratic Party (SDP), while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) comes third.

Results monitored so far are as follows:

Ward 1, Unit 1:

APC 133

PDP 38

SDP 50

Ward 1, Unit 7:

APC 221

PDP 53

SDP 66

Unit 9 Ward one

SDP 41

APC 89

PDP 46

Ward 1, Unit 5:

SDP 60

PDP 35

APC 76

Ward 11 Unit 3:

APC 99

SDP 57

PDP 42

Ward 11, Unit 2:

APC 109

SDP 103

PDP 39

Ward 11, Unit 16:

APC 161

PDP 17

SDP 58