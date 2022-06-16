SDGs office, NYSC partner on training of development facilitators

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Office of the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has partnered with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to train trainers for SDGs development facilitators.

The training which is the second edition is a three -day event holding in Abuja is aimed at training corps members who will in turn train others for the effective implementation of the SDGs, especially at the grassroots.

The workshop is tagged Train-The-Trainer Workshop for Facilitators and Schedule Officers of the NYSC-SDGs Champions.

In her keynote address, the SSAP-SDG, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said the implementation of the SDGs was centred on capacity building, technology, adequate financing, and multi-stakeholder partnerships.

According to her, trainings on youth engagement, particularly at the local communities cannot be overemphasized as the local government is pivotal to the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria.

“It is the closest tier to the people and as such, the only tier of government that can feasibly understand, monitor and react to the millions of activities that will collectively add up to the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria.

“Youth engagement at the grassroots has been identified as a critical success strategy to the effective implementation of the SDGs implementation.

“The youths can develop and focus on innovative community engagement mechanisms to ensure that citizens are actively participating in the SDGs through Programme design, implementation, evaluation and reporting among others.

“Essentially, we must train and equip our young Champions who are key partners in the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development,” Adefulire said.

She added that the NYSC-SDGs Champions must seize the opportunities provided to them and utilize them optimally by taking deliberate actions that translate to productive employment for their financial security and sustainable economic growth and development.

Brig.-Gen.Mohammed Fadah, Director-General, NYSC, pledged his support for the programme in line with policy thrust of the NYSC.

“Management under my administration would promote the NYSC-SDGs and other viable programmes that that will support the government and Non-governmental Organisations in addressing various challenges confronting the nation’s developmental efforts.

“In doing this we shall harness the talents of our corps members to galvanise the populace into becoming informed participants in the process of attaining inclusive and sustainable national development.

“In essence, our corps members shall be the vehicle which drives the process of bridging the information gap between policies and programmes implementation.,” Fadah said.

He, therefore, urged the corps members to take the training seriously to update their knowledge in development issues especially SDG projects.

He was represented by Director, CDS NYSC, Alhaji Abdulrazak Salawu,

In his remarks, Mr Ahmad Kawu, the Secretary of Programmes, (SOP) SDGs said it was commitment of the OSSAP to localise the SDGs in Nigeria, that brought about the training.

“The Training of the Trainer (ToT) is an imperative tool in strengthening capacities for SDGs implementation at the grassroots in Nigeria.

“COVID-19 Pandemic has affected all spheres of our lives. As we are gradually recovery from its socio-economic impact, there is no better time than now to strengthen multi-stakeholders’ engagement to enable us reclaim lost grounds and explore new ways of accelerating action on the SDGs.

“Specifically, this workshop is aimed at building the capacity of the NYSC Schedule Officers and SDGs Development Knowledge Facilitators to enable them to train and recruit the NYSC-SDGs Champions in driving the process of localising the SDGs.

“By translating them into concrete actions through advocacy and meaningful engagement in the 774 local government areas of the country catalyse development initiatives at the community level through stakeholders ‘buy-in, ownership and active participation in our local communities.

“Develop innovative and sustainable strategies in mobilizing partnerships and local financing for the SDGs among other objectives,” Kawu said.

Still speaking on the objectives of the training, Mrs Uforma Dick, Deputy Director, NYSC said the expectations of the workshop include to explore new ways of accelerating action on the 17 goals to increase effectiveness and efficiency of action.

“By targeting multiple SDGs for proper tracing of progress and reporting of the SDGs, as well as building synergies among State and NonState actors.

“To get updates on how to localise the SDGs using advocacy and awareness creation to secure the wellbeing of people, economies, societies and our planet.

”To understand implementation strategies for realization of the decade of action using Innovation and digital skills.

“Proffer practical solutions to challenges limiting the realization of the SDGs. Refresh the minds of the participants on the existing solutions and emerging issues.

“Build consensus and understanding among team leaders on the training packages and contents for uniformity,

develop realistic strategies for effective and sustained service delivery during orientation seminar.”

The programme ‘NYSC-SDGs Champions’ was launched on Feb. 13, 2017 by the OSSAP-SDGs in collaboration with the NYSC as a continuation of the NYSC-MDGs project.

About 43 Development Knowledge Facilitators (DKFs); 37 NYSC Schedules Officers from the 36 States and the FCT; and selected Officers from the NYSC Directorate Headquarters and the Policy and Strategy Unit (PSU) of OSSA-SDGs are the resource persons for the training.

(NAN)