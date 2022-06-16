2023: Atiku picks Okowa as running mate

After series of political permutations, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday unveiled Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Okowa and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, were the two governors speculated to be on the line for selection before the announcement.

But Atiku, himself a former Vice President in an announcement on Thursday afternoon at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja confirmed that he has selected the Delta State Governor.

“I am delighted to announce Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa as my Vice Presidential candidate. I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all,” Atiku said.

