2023: Atiku picks Okowa as running mate

2023: Atiku picks Okowa as running mate

Thursday, June 16, 2022 2:05 pm


Okowa and Atiku

Okowa and Atiku

After series of political permutations, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday unveiled Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Okowa and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, were the two governors speculated to be on the line for selection before the announcement.

But Atiku, himself a former Vice President in an announcement on Thursday afternoon at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja confirmed that he has selected the Delta State Governor.

“I am delighted to announce Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa as my Vice Presidential candidate. I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all,” Atiku said.

Also, in a post on his Facebook page, Atiku said, “I am delighted to announce Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa as my Vice Presidential candidate. I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all. As One We Can Get It Done. #OneNigeria. -AA.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Okowa and Atiku 31 mins ago

    Atiku Picks Okowa as Running Mate
    5 hours ago

    Why Tinubu Will Choose a Muslim Running Mate
    6 hours ago

    You are stingy, you can’t rule Nigeria- Fr.Mbaka attacks Peter Obi
    6 hours ago

    Femi Soyinka’s Last Interview With TheNEWS: ” Growing Up With My Brother, Wole”
    16 hours ago

    Dangote Sugar Refinery Restates Commitment to FG’s Backward Integration policy
    Governor Nyesom Wike 16 hours ago

    Wike Not Yet Atiku’s Running Mate – PDP
    1 day ago

    JADESeminars Mourns Hajia Raheemat O. Momodu
    1 day ago

    Professor Femi Soyinka dies at 85