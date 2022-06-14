Oziele bags ICARN fellowship

The Institute of Chartered Administrators and Researchers of Nigeria (ICARN), on Saturday, 11 June 2022 made the Group Managing Director, Gasvine Properties Limited, ESV, Dr Godwin Oziele, a Fellhus conferring on him its highest professional award.

Godwin Oziele who hails from Imo State, Nigeria, is a dynamic real estate professional with a burning passion to bring the solution to housing in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

He obtained his HND in Estate Management from the Federal Polytechnic Oko, his B.Sc from the Protestant University of West Africa, Portonovo and is working on his MSc with the University of East London.

He is a registered real estate surveyor and valuer and an Associate of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV). He has also been licensed by the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON) to practice in Nigeria.

Godwin has over 10 years of experience in the real estate sector. He has worked in several real estate companies and has held various positions. He worked with Adron Homes and Properties Ltd, Okey Ogbonna & CO, and RealChem properties ltd, where he rose to the position of general manager. Due to his vast knowledge in the sector, he was a real estate consultant to Ebbinos consulting, a financial consulting firm before setting up Gasvine Properties limited.

He presently oversees the activities of Gasvine Properties Ltd as the group managing director. He is also the principal partner of Godwin Oziele & Co, a real estate firm that renders all real estate services. He also oversees the activities of Gasvine Constructions Limited; the construction arm of Gasvine Properties Limited.

He made outstanding contributions to the companies he worked with, especially in reliability and robust knowledge in real estate and for exemplary leadership and service to the profession.

In his bid to contribute more to the real estate sector, he founded Gasvine Properties Limited, a real estate development company with the vision of becoming the leading brand in housing provision in Nigeria, a vision he is vigorously pursuing.

Dr Oziele is an effective role model, inspiring strong-minded and intelligent youths through his well-established mentoring programme.

His Alma mater also enjoyed his philanthropic acts, he donated several books to the department of Estate Management of Federal Polytechnic Oko to help build a quality library for the department.

Dr Oziele is a result-driven administrator and is happily married to Mrs Ijeoma Oziele. They are blessed with a lovely daughter