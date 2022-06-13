Osinbajo to Join President of Ghana, Queen Of Netherlands, others in Abidan

Monday, June 13, 2022 11:21 am


VP Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN today departed Abuja for Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire to participate alongside other leaders in the continent and beyond, at the annual summit of the Africa CEO Forum taking place from the 13th–14th of June, 2022.

The forum (organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation, an arm of the World Bank), is Africa’s largest private sector event which features conferences, debates and high-level meetings dedicated to highlighting the role of the private sector in the development of the continent.

Prof Osinbajo will join President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, other business and political leaders in the opening panel in discussing the topic “Economic Sovereignty: From Ambition to Action”.

The Vice President will also hold bi-lateral meetings with different stakeholders including United Nations SG’s Special Advocate on Inclusive Finance for Development, her Majesty, Queen Maxima of Netherlands and the Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation, IFC, Makhtar Diop among others.

The VP is accompanied by the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu and he is expected back later on Monday.

