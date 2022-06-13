Gunmen abduct Anglican Bishop, wife, driver, 3 ECWA missionaries

By Richard Elesho

Not long after gunmen collected heavy ransom for the release of the Prelate of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Uche-Kanu, another high-profile religious leader and his wife have been abducted.

This time, the Anglican Bishop of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State, Rt. Rev Oluwaseun Aderogba, is the victim. He was abducted on Sunday evening along with his wife and driver by heavily armed men.

They travelled to Kwara State when their car broke down on the new Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway in Oyo State. Unfortunately, they landed in the arms of gunmen when they stopped to check the vehicle.

Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the abduction in a statement on Monday morning. He said the command had swung into action to free the captives and arrest the criminals.

Hear him. “On Sunday 12/06/2022 at about 2100HRS, One Rev. Adekunle Adeluwa reported to the Command through an incident report at Atiba Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo town that at about 2030hours, One Bishop Rt. Rev Aderogba of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State in the company of his wife and driver were abducted.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim’s vehicle developed what seemed a mechanical fault while travelling from Yewa, Ogun State to Jebba, Kwara State en route to an isolated area along New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the Command is in charge of the rescue operation that has commenced since 2100HRS of Sunday 12/06/2022.

“All the tactical teams of the Command Anti-Kidnapping squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, and Conventional Police personnel along with local hunters and vigilantes are all involved in the rescue operations.

“Meanwhile discreet investigation led by the State Criminal Investigation Department is simultaneously being vigorously embarked upon to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt.

“While enjoining members of the public to report any suspicion to the nearest Police Division or formation, credible and timely information, the general public are assured of their safety as they go about their lawful activities.”

The News report that members of the clergy have randomly fallen into the hands of kidnappers as security degenerates across the country.