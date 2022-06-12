What Peter Obi said about not having structure

By Nehru Odeh

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has said structure is about human beings, adding that the broad spectrum of Nigerians who live in poverty and under denigrating conditions will be his structure as preparations for the forthcoming General Elections hots up.

Obi, former Governor of Anambra State, who decamped from the People

s Democratic Party, PDP, to clinch the Labour Party presidential ticket made this assertion on his Twitter handle on Sunday 12 June, 2022 against the backdrop of claims from different quarters that his bid to win the 2023 Presidential Election is an uphill task since he doesn’t have a structure.

“Whenever I hear of NO STRUCTURE, my answer to it is simple; the 100 million Nigerians that live in poverty will be the structure. The 35 million Nigerians who don’t know where their next meal will come from will be the structure.

“The elderly, our mothers, fathers, and the old ones dying or being owed gratuity/pension will be the structure. ASUU; the lecturers that are being owed, and the students who are not in school will be the structure.

“We’ll create the structure, and they’ll see what the structure is all about. The structure is about human beings. — PO,” Obi tweeted.

However, Obi tweet seems to have been inspired by one Doutimi Fiepre who had earlier charged him to “leave social media politics and come on ground to face reality.”

“Oga, leave this social media politics and come on ground to face reality! In my LGA, Labour Party does not have a single structure to win any election. No known party secretariat or party executives. We need men on ground to campaign from door to door not on social media pages,” Fiepre averred.