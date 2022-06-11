IBEDC Appeals to Communities in Ogun over Outage

IBEDC Appeals to Communities in Ogun over Outage

Saturday, June 11, 2022 6:32 pm


IBEDC headquarters, Ibadan

*Says Work in progress to restore supply

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has appealed to its numerous customers in some parts of Ogun state, namely Papalanto, Arigbajo, Ejio Ifo, Agosi, Olomu road, Ososun village, Coker, Akinside, Ibogun, Oju-sango, Pakoto, Babyoku, Agebgise, Ogun bade, Iyana Cele, Iyana Ilogbo, Owode, Ijako, Isorosi, Ishaka Igbala, Ijako-Sugar, Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway, Ilaro town, Igbogila, Oja Odan, Ilaro poly, Paayi, Idiroko, Ipokia, Ilase, Igua, Farm settlement, Ibese, Ijoga, Ibara orile, Ijoun, Imasayi, Abule oke, Maria, Yewa, Ajegunle, Abalabi, Akinside, Akinbo. Olorunsogo, Ilaro road, weybridge, Gudugba, Abule Oko, Bonny Pie industries, Water works, Lapeleke, and environs over the current power outage being experienced in their communities.

A statement signed by the Chief Technical Officer, Engr. Akin Abiodun, apologized for the disruption in supply and said that the outage is due to a heavy fault on a 33kV line that had a backlash on the grounding transformer at the TCN Sub-station at Papalanto. The grounding transformer which forms part of the Power transformer’s protection has to be replaced before supply can be restored.

‘’Our technical team are working assiduously with their TCN counterparts to ensure power supply is restored as soon as possible” Engr. Abiodun said.

He further explained that IBEDC is not insensitive to the effect of this outage on the customers. “Once again we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and seek for the understanding and patience of all in the affected communities.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Staff of Dexa Medical conducting malaria test on some of the beneficiaries of the free health care initiative 3 hours ago

    Dexa Medica provides free medical services in Lagos
    Ambassador Osayomore Joseph 3 hours ago

    Highlife legend Osayomore Joseph is dead
    6 hours ago

    Bishop Williams, others hail Tinubu’s victory at APC primaries
    11 hours ago

    June 12: Tinubu, Soyinka, Atiku, Obi, Others to Speak at Abiola’s Compound Sunday
    22 hours ago

    Erelu Bisi Fayemi: Celebrating Ekiti’s “Mother General” at 59
    Edward-Egbuka-Kogi-Polce-Commissioner 22 hours ago

    Police react to video of alleged Fulani attack in Kogi
    Akeredolu and Prof Soyinka in Akure on Friday 24 hours ago

    Owo terror attack, a message to S/West – Prof Soyinka
    1 day ago

    My Encounter With ‘Faracas’