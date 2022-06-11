IBEDC Appeals to Communities in Ogun over Outage

*Says Work in progress to restore supply

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has appealed to its numerous customers in some parts of Ogun state, namely Papalanto, Arigbajo, Ejio Ifo, Agosi, Olomu road, Ososun village, Coker, Akinside, Ibogun, Oju-sango, Pakoto, Babyoku, Agebgise, Ogun bade, Iyana Cele, Iyana Ilogbo, Owode, Ijako, Isorosi, Ishaka Igbala, Ijako-Sugar, Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway, Ilaro town, Igbogila, Oja Odan, Ilaro poly, Paayi, Idiroko, Ipokia, Ilase, Igua, Farm settlement, Ibese, Ijoga, Ibara orile, Ijoun, Imasayi, Abule oke, Maria, Yewa, Ajegunle, Abalabi, Akinside, Akinbo. Olorunsogo, Ilaro road, weybridge, Gudugba, Abule Oko, Bonny Pie industries, Water works, Lapeleke, and environs over the current power outage being experienced in their communities.

A statement signed by the Chief Technical Officer, Engr. Akin Abiodun, apologized for the disruption in supply and said that the outage is due to a heavy fault on a 33kV line that had a backlash on the grounding transformer at the TCN Sub-station at Papalanto. The grounding transformer which forms part of the Power transformer’s protection has to be replaced before supply can be restored.

‘’Our technical team are working assiduously with their TCN counterparts to ensure power supply is restored as soon as possible” Engr. Abiodun said.

He further explained that IBEDC is not insensitive to the effect of this outage on the customers. “Once again we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and seek for the understanding and patience of all in the affected communities.”