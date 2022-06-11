7 Best Regulated Trading Apps for Nigerian Traders

All throughout the world, forex trading is becoming more and more popular. According to the number of daily trades, Nigeria is a hotspot for retail forex trading.

Traders in Nigeria can now choose from a selection of the top trading applications offered by regulated and competitive trading brokers, as detailed in this article.

1. Exness Trading

Overview

The Exness Forex trading app is a popular download in both the Google Play and Apple App Stores. Aside from currency trading, traders find this program useful for a variety of tasks including as research, account administration, and transaction administration.

2. HotForex MetaTrader App

Overview

In the search for the finest trading apps in Nigeria, Hotforex’s Android and iOS app, HF Markets, should be considered. The broker is a great choice for traders in Nigeria since it is reliable, safe, and offers high-quality services at a low cost.

Accounts of all sizes can be accommodated by this broker. Spreads on currency pairs are as low as one pip for basic (Micro) accounts, which demand a minimum deposit of 5 dollars or 1800 naira.

3. OctaFX Trading App

Overview

The OctaFX Trading App is available for Android and iOS, and prior users have been very complimentary of it.

This is one of the leading trading apps in Nigeria for conducting research and analysing data. It is possible to access the MT4 and MT5 trading platform applications directly after logging in to the OctaFX trading app.

4. AvaTradeGO

Overview

Mobile FX and CFD trading is possible with Avatrade, an excellent choice. A comprehensive program for Nigerian traders, AvatradeGO is an alternate trading platform to the more widely used MT4 and MT5.

With the AvatradeGO app, you may trade 55 currency pairs and more than 200 CFDs on a variety of assets. Nigerians can call for help if they need it, and customer service is excellent overall.

5. FXTM Trader

Overview

One of the best Forex trading apps in Nigeria is the FXTM Trader, a dependable and simple-to-use trading tool for placing trade orders.

For traders on the go, the software is compatible with Android and iOS devices and includes a number of critical functions. The sections devoted to learning and analysis are a great help.

6. FBS App

Overview

There are few trading applications for Nigerians with high leverage, such as FBS, which gives traders the ability to open larger positions. Traders are advised to use caution and to make use of risk management tools and practices.

Nigerian traders who use FBS may look forward to a large selection of tradable products, many account options, rapid withdrawals, and low minimum deposits.

7. Alpari App

Overview

Alpari is a broker with operations in Nigeria that caters to both novice and experienced traders in the region, providing them with customized trading services and solutions. A number of trading platforms, including desktop, mobile, and web-based trading, are available through Alpari’s website.

Not only does Alpari provide among of the most competitive and lowest spreads in the industry, but it also provides the greatest localized customer service for Nigerian traders through its local office.

In addition to offering additional capabilities, the Alpari Mobile App allows traders to do business while on the go.

