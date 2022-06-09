Tinubu condoles with Rivers APC on the death of delegates

Thursday, June 9, 2022 4:33 pm


 

Asiwaju Tinubu Rivers

 

 

Presidential flagbearer Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sympathised with the Rivers State chapter of the party following the death of delegates returning from the convention.

Tinubu, who spoke through his campaign office prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased. He urged the families, the leaders and members of the party in Rivers to bear the loss with fortitude.

” The Tinubu Campaign Office received with shock the death of Hon. Onimiteim Vincent Samuel, the secretary of our great party, the APC in Akukutoru Local Government Area of Rivers State and others yet to be identified in a vehicular accident on their way from Abuja.

“On behalf of the presidential candidate of our great party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we commiserate with the family and our party leaders in the state.

The death of grassroots leaders of our party in such tragic circumstances is saddening. We pray for the repose of their souls and urge party members to dedicate themselves to ensure that the victory of our party which they fought for is achieved.”

