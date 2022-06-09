Obaseki suspends ASUU, NASU, others from Edo’s educational institutions

Obaseki suspends ASUU, NASU, others from Edo’s educational institutions

Thursday, June 9, 2022 8:40 am


Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State: sends 11 names to Edo Assembly for confirmation as commissioners

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Government has suspended forthwith, all union activities across all state-owned tertiary institutions in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, announced the suspension in a statement on Wednesday.

He disclosed that the decision was taken at the state executive council meeting held on Wednesday, in response to a peaceful protest on Tuesday by students of Edo State-owned Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma.

The students had asked the management of the institution to suspend all forms of staff/lecturers unionism, to enable a free flow of academic activities in the institution.

According to the SSG, unions affected include ASUU, NASU, SSANU, ASUP and NASUP.

The statement which instructed the management of AAU to henceforth implement a no-work-no-pay policy, reads reads further:

“Following the protest by students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, over the lingering strike by the Academic Statf Union ot Universitics (ASUU), the Edo State Government at the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday suspended all union activities across all state-owned institutions of higher Iearning.

“Unions affected include ASUU, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universitics (SSANU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and all allied unions operating across all state-owned tertiary institutions.

“By this notice, academic activities are to resume in all state-owned institutions and all cadre of staff are directed to report lo their duty posts immediately.

“Students across all state-owned tertiary institutions are expected to resume for lectures as necessary measures have been taken to ensure resumption of academic and non-academic activities.

“Management of the affected institulions have been mandated to pay all outstanding salaries immediately.

“The management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, is hereby directed to implement a no-work-no-pay policy, declare vacant and advertise the position of any staff that refuses to resume work in line with this directive.”

The AAU students had on Tuesday had asked the management of the institution to suspend all forms of staff/lecturers unionism, to enable a free flow of academic activities in the institution.

They asked Governor Godwin Obaseki to “emulate what is being done in Kogi State where there is no union and the academic calendar goes smoothly without strikes.

“In Kogi State, there is no staff union and their academic calendar runs to favour the students; a four-year course is a four-year course. There is no strike and the students are happy.

“I call on the Governor to borrow the Kogi example to put the national ASUU strike to an end in AAU,” the students had said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    June 12/Abacha’s overthrow of Shonekan: How Abiola predicted it to TheNEWS
    1 hour ago

    Democracy Day: Nigeria on Pathway to Greatness – Lagos Speaker
    Earl Lovelace and Onyeka Nwelue in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. 8 hours ago

    Earl Lovelace Short Fiction Prize shortlist announced
    8 hours ago

    Vital and reassuring lessons of June 12, 1993 election to Nigeria today – Tinubu
    File: Gunmen: 10 hours ago

    Gunmen kill APGA youth leader in Anambra
    Staff of Dexa Medical conducting malaria test on some of the beneficiaries of the free health care initiative 14 hours ago

    Dexa Medica provides free medical services in Lagos
    14 hours ago

    IBEDC Appeals to Communities in Ogun over Outage
    Ambassador Osayomore Joseph 14 hours ago

    Highlife legend Osayomore Joseph is dead