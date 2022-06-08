Evil That Men Do…

Evil That Men Do…

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 2:08 pm


VP Yemi Osinbajo

By Funke Cole

Said Confucius, Chinese philosopher on men’s greed, avarice and vaulting ambition, “Wealth and rank are what men desire, but unless they be obtained in the right way, they may not be possessed.”

Confucius’ wisecrack speaks to the current desperation by some of the dramatis personae in the race to the 2023 presidency.
Of course, everybody has a right to aspire and pursue their dreams as they deem fit. No doubt about that.

But should such ambition be at a huge moral cost as it has been the case with the Vice President? Here was a man who in a manner of speaking came into public limelight without breaking a sweat.

Somebody who knew someone somewhere recommended him somewhere and before you know it, he literally struck gold. From being a mere classroom teacher, he was catapulted to the corridors of power where he has been from 1999 till date. That is how grace works for someone. More than this, methinks divine arrangement come through for people who have been so destined. Isn’t that what the Yorùbá call kádàrá or even the Muslim faithful accept as Qadar?

I know this for sure because the Holy Spirit did revealed to me that the man under reference is indeed a covenant child of God.

Fast forward to 2022, that same man who ordinarily should continue to let God rule in his affairs is today enmeshed in a crisis of confidence of some sorts fueled largely by his inordinate ambition to seek the 2023 presidency at all cost even if he has to step on toes, backstab, backbite, character assassinate, betray his benefactors as well as jettison time-tested principles of fairness, objectivity, equity, Omoluabi ethos to mention just a few.

The question therefore is, shouldn’t there be a limit to ambition that comes with such a huge moral baggage and burden?

Indeed, to parody the word’s of Confucius, men who go about their ambition in a crooked way usually meet with disappointments. That is what has happened to our Starboy.
He suffered both a coup de main and a coup de grace. Alas, there comes the end of an otherwise wonderful career. For me, I’ll shed no tears for this man. He got what he deserved.

*Olufunke Cole is a PhD student, Dept of History, University of Lagos

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    June 12/Abacha’s overthrow of Shonekan: How Abiola predicted it to TheNEWS
    1 hour ago

    Democracy Day: Nigeria on Pathway to Greatness – Lagos Speaker
    Earl Lovelace and Onyeka Nwelue in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. 8 hours ago

    Earl Lovelace Short Fiction Prize shortlist announced
    8 hours ago

    Vital and reassuring lessons of June 12, 1993 election to Nigeria today – Tinubu
    File: Gunmen: 10 hours ago

    Gunmen kill APGA youth leader in Anambra
    Staff of Dexa Medical conducting malaria test on some of the beneficiaries of the free health care initiative 14 hours ago

    Dexa Medica provides free medical services in Lagos
    14 hours ago

    IBEDC Appeals to Communities in Ogun over Outage
    Ambassador Osayomore Joseph 14 hours ago

    Highlife legend Osayomore Joseph is dead