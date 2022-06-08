Bola Tinubu defeats Amaechi, Osinbajo to clinch APC presidential ticket

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 2:15 pm


President Buhari hands over the APC presidential flag to Asiwaju Tinubu, while the part Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, looks on

Former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday defeated 13 aspirants to win the 2023 presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Tinubu scored 1,271 votes to defeat his closest challenger, former minister Rotimi Amaechi who scaored 316 votes.

The other aspirants and their scores are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo 235 votes, Senate President Ahmad Lawan 152 votes, Governor Yahaya Bello 47 votes, Governor Ben Ayade 37 votes and Senator Sani Yerima 04 votes.

Pastor Tunde Bakare, Jack Rich Tein, Ikeobasi Mokelu and former governor Rochas Okorocha scored 0 votes each.

Ex-Minister Emeka Nwajiuba scored no vote.

Nine aspirants withdrew from the contest beefore the commencement of voting.

The results

