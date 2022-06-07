APC Governors recommend 5 aspirants to Buhari

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 9:59 am


APC presidential aspirants

Richard Elesho

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and All Progressives Congress, APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are among five presidential aspirants of the party recommended by the Progressive Governors Forum, PGF for President Muhammadu Buhari’s consideration.

It was gathered that governors elected on the platform of the ruling party settled the five aspirants as part of efforts to prevent post-primary election crisis. They reportedly transmitted their recommendation to the President, this Tuesday morning.

A usually reliable source listed the three other presidential hopefuls on the list. They are immediate past Minister of Transportation and former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amechi, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and his Ekiti Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi.

It would be recalled that at an earlier meeting with the President, the Governor’s had said they will return to the villa after meeting with the party’s National Working Committee(NWC) and other stakeholders.

“They picked one from South-East, one from South-South and three from South-West geopolitical zones in line with their position that power should shift to the South,” he said.

He said the president is expected to pick from the list.

The presidential primary of the party holds today. The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan was named as the consensus candidate by the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. This was, however, punctured by the presidency.

The News reports that the National Chairman was conspicuously absent at the meeting the Governor’s held with NWC members on Monday evening.

