Owo Attack: Fayemi Commiserates with Akeredolu, Monarch, Catholic Bishop

Ekiti State Governor and APC Presidential Aspirant, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Monday took some time off his campaign trail to visit and commiserate with survivors of Sunday’s gunmen attack at the St Louis Catholic Hospital, Owo, where some of them were receiving treatment following the attack.

Dr Fayemi also visited the Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN); Olowo of Owo kingdom, HRM Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin and the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Rev Jude Arogundade, at the Bishop’s Court, Akure.

Accompanied by former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibkunle Amosun; Dr Fayemi who urged the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime, also announced a donation of N50 million naira, on behalf of the NGF, to the Catholic Diocese to cushion the pains of the gruesome attack, which led to the killing of no fewer than 21 people with scores sustaining varying degree of injuries.

Dr Fayemi said all efforts would be made to ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and brought to book, adding that state government would redouble their efforts at ensuring safety and security of lives of the citizens.

He lamented that the situation was capable of making the people afraid to going about their daily activities including going to their farms, pursuing their legitimate businesses and even going to places of worship. This he said calls for urgent attention to the issue of security in the country.

“All efforts towards ensuring the perpetrators are apprehended would be made, but this cannot bring the dead back to life. While we pray to God to intervene, we would also redouble our efforts and be more vigilant in our vicinity.”

The Governor later visited the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin at his palace where he commiserated with the monarch and the Olowo-in Council.

Thereafter, Dr Fayemi visited St Louis Catholic Hospital, where some of the victims were receiving treatment. Some of the victims managed to narrate the ordeal to the Governor and his colleagues.

Meanwhile, Governor Fayemi has directed Ekiti State Commissioner for Heath and Human services, Dr Banji Filani, to send medical and human resources to Ondo State to support the state medical team.

“Every death or terrible situation like this diminishes us. We know how disturbed you are now. Government at state and federal levels are working together to ensure that the assailants are apprehended and also to ensure an end to these spate of attacks”, he told the victims and the apparently bewildered relations who besieged the hospital.

Both Oba Gbadegesin and Bishop Arogundade called on the Federal Government to ensure the assailants were apprehended and to put measures in place to ensure safety of lives of the people.