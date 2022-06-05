Trust Issues

By Odolaye Aremu

In Yorubaland, the tendency to take sides in a fight while perpetually curating a wrong or a right party at the jump- is historical. One of the few times in the race when we play dumb to the eloquent proverb: “the one-sided judge is amazingly a wicked judge.”

The historical propagation of the Akintola-Àwolowo beef has never been fully put to closure because of its generational energy. A whole lot of folks still believe Akintola wronged Awo. Till this day! Primarily because Awo to my father’s generation was a God. And they made sure to transfer the realness or the fallacy of the beef down to the next generation. In that sense, Ikenne and her people are forever suspicious of Ogbomọṣọ and her people.

And now Tinubu-Osinbajo beef is brewing. Where the river of it eventually flows, no one knows. But one thing of which there is clarity for me is that: Osinbajo did not wrong Tinubu. And this beef wouldn’t travel beyond a month or two after the Primary. For the Yoruba men and women of today suffer from what’s akin to – ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and sensory overload. Many palatable stories shall soon overtake this moment. Regardless of the toxic hyperboles from the Tinubu camp and other naysayers, they shall eventually get over it. Furthermore where Awo was God-like to my father’s generation. Tinubu is just a privileged mortal with Godfather-like qualities to this heavily, compromised generation. That’s it!

But one thing I would love to understand is this: Can Lagos or Iragbiji or Sepeteri or wherever Tinubu originally hails – ever trust Ikenne again?

*Odolaye Aremu is public affairs analyst