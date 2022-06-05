Oyo deputy governor dumps PDP for APC

By David Adeoye

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Mr Rauf Olaniyan on Sunday, announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Olaniyan announced his defection while speaking with newsmen in his private office at Ojoo area of Ibadan.

He, however, said the defection didn’t affect his position as the deputy governor of the state, saying he had not resigned.

The deputy governor added that he took the decision after consultations with his supporters from across the state.

Olaniyan who described politics as free entry and free exit, added that all his political supporters prevailed on him to join the APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new development has doused tension and rumours over the sour relationship between the deputy governor and his boss, Gov. Seyi Makinde.