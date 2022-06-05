Oyo deputy governor dumps PDP for APC

Oyo deputy governor dumps PDP for APC

Sunday, June 5, 2022 8:30 pm


Rauf Olaniyan, Oyo Deputy Governor

Rauf Olaniyan, Oyo Deputy Governor


By David Adeoye

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Mr Rauf Olaniyan on Sunday, announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Olaniyan announced his defection while speaking with newsmen in his private office at Ojoo area of Ibadan.

He, however, said the defection didn’t affect his position as the deputy governor of the state, saying he had not resigned.

The deputy governor added that he took the decision after consultations with his supporters from across the state.

Olaniyan who described politics as free entry and free exit, added that all his political supporters prevailed on him to join the APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new development has doused tension and rumours over the sour relationship between the deputy governor and his boss, Gov. Seyi Makinde.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    42 mins ago

    Osinbajo Campaign Council Welcomes Delegates to Abuja
    George Lamming, renowned Barbadian novelist, poet: dies at 94 2 hours ago

    Bestselling writer George Lamming dies at 94
    3 hours ago

    Governor Fayemi Condemns Owo Killing
    Attack in Owo Catholic Church, Ondo State 4 hours ago

    Killers of Owo Catholic Church Worshippers must face justice – Tinubu Campaign Organisation
    4 hours ago

    It’s wrong to cast Tinubu as rude to Buhari or as a tribalist – Abu Ibrahim
    Attack in Owo Catholic Church, Ondo State 5 hours ago

    Catholic Church speaks on Owo attack, says no priest was abducted
    Governor Rotimi Akeredolu: condemns Owo attack 5 hours ago

    Akerodolu condemns Owo attack, says “we will hunt down assailants”
    6 hours ago

    Trust Issues