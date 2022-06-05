It’s wrong to cast Tinubu as rude to Buhari or as a tribalist – Abu Ibrahim

Senator Abu Ibrahim who served in the Senate for four terms and who has been close to Asiwaju Tinubu Bola Tinubu for over 30 years has faulted all the attempts to tear him into shreds.

According to Ibrahim, Tinubu’s detractors seek to depict him as disrespectful of President Muhammadu Buhari and being a parochial tribalist. “They misuse his address earlier this week in Ogun State as their evidence for both points.”

The tribal, rude labels Tinubu’s critics now use against him, as Ibrahim argued, do not fit.

In his words: “My knowledge of Bola Tinubu goes back to the Senate during the early 1990’s. We were professional colleagues who worked so closely together that we became true friends. Even then, he was a committed democrat with a view for a better Nigeria that had no place for bias and prejudice of any kind. He cared not whether a person was from North or South, whether you were Christian or Muslim. His overriding interest was whether you believed in a democratic, just Nigeria. If you believed in these goals, then you were his brother regardless of your origin.

In choosing friends and political allies, he always cared more about character, integrity and democratic beliefs than in geography or ethnic lineage.”

Below is Ibrahim’s piece, entitled:

STOP THE DISINFORMATION – THE TINUBU I KNOW

By ABU IBRAHIM

Within any political season, a multitude of discreet campaigns are carried out. Some are good. Some, not so nice. Sadly, most political events are marred by the campaign of untruth. As we approach the eve of the APC convention and presidential primary, I observe a particularly harsh disinformation campaign aimed at one man, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He has become the subject of a negative political campaign remarkable in its ferocity and disregard for the truth. As the primary looms closer, the engineers of this campaign grow more desperate and more strident in the inaccuracies they toss at the former governor of Lagos state.

In their latest attempt to tear down this man, Tinubu’s detractors seek to depict him as disrespectful of President Buhari while also being some type of parochial tribalist. They misuse his address earlier this week in Ogun State as their evidence for both points.

One must first take fundamental issue with the wrongful interpretation given his statement. He spoke in Yoruba; that choice of language was unfortunate in hindsight because it gave his greater latitude to misinterpret this statement than had he spoken in English. My understanding of what he said and meant is vastly different from the extreme interpretations and views now being attributed to him in some media outlets.

I thus write this statement to help set the record straight. I have known Asiwaju Tinubu over 30 years. The labels his critics now use against him categorically do not fit. My conclusion is not solely based on my understanding and insight regarding what was said in Ogun State. I say this based on three decades of personal knowledge and political partnership with this unbiased, patriotic Nigerian.

My knowledge of Bola Tinubu goes back to the Senate during the early 1990’s. We were professional colleagues who worked so closely together that we became true friends. Even then, he was a committed democrat with a view for a better Nigeria that had no place for bias and prejudice of any kind. He cared not whether a person was from North or South, whether you were Christian or Muslim. His overriding interest was whether you believed in a democratic, just Nigeria. If you believed in these goals, then you were his brother regardless of your origin.

In choosing friends and political allies, he always cared more about character, integrity and democratic beliefs than in geography or ethnic lineage.

He has always been moved by an extraordinary love for and commitment to Nigeria. Because of the passion he holds for the nation, we grew to become more than colleagues. He has kept faith with this pan-Nigerian outlook throughout his political career. As governor of Lagos State, he made political history by appointing commissioners from different ethnic groups and regions of the nation, including a Hausa-Fulani Northerner. As governor, he cared for talent and productivity. He disdained ethnic chauvinism. He remains the same way today.

Openness and lack of bias have been his trademark. Look at the political advisors and partners that comprise his inner circle during this campaign. They are from every part of the nation. He does not value one over the other because of the place where one may be from. If you have something to contribute to a better Nigeria, you are welcome on board and given a meaningful role in this fine undertaking. His vision for Nigeria is genuine and his ability to achieve it, substantial.

In 2015, he joined hand with then General Buhari to establish the APC. This party made history by winning a presidential election against a seated incumbent. Bola Tinubu played an essential role in the win. This is beyond doubt and debate. However, I have heard Asiwaju say time and again that the success of the party at that moment and in 2019 could not have been without President Buhari at the lead. He has always credited President Buhari with being the major catalyst of this illustrious and unprecedented victory.

Thus, I am surprised by reports that Asiwaju somehow denigrated the president when speaking in Ogun. I do not believe the reports because they are not true. More to the point, it is not consistent with Asiwaju’s character as a politician and person. He is as generous and kind-hearted as a political figure can be. There is no hint of malice or meanness in him.

I also know him to be among the most loyal people one can meet. Since the APC has come into existence, never have I heard him utter a disrespectful word about the president. To the contrary, Tinubu has often and actively countered public criticism of the president or his government when other allies have stood in silence or run from the fight.

During these many years, Asiwaju has always been staunch and unyielding in his support for the president and his drive to reform the nation. It makes little sense to believe Asiwaju would change so abruptly at this late date.

I can say with great confidence that Asiwaju Tinubu is a great Nigerian. He views our country with a broad and open perspective that does not discriminate but one that seeks unity not division among our diverse population. He believes in the future of this nation and the goodness of all of its people.

Asiwaju Tinubu has nothing but admiration for President Buhari. He has always valued the patriotism, honesty, integrity and commitment of President Buhari to change the face of our nation for the better. It was because of his respect and belief in President Buhari that he joined forces with him to create the APC.

Tinubu knows the APC represents the best chance for the type of progressive governance Nigeria needs to realize its best future. He knows the APC would not have come into existence without President Buhari. I know this to be true because Asiwaju has repeatedly told me this. So, I also know the attempts to say that he disrespected the president are false.

I believe the two men still have important work to do together and that they shall accomplish it for the good of Nigeria and all of its people.

*Senator Abu Ibrahim who served in the Senate for 4 terms is a close associate of Asiwaju Tinubu.