Breaking: Another Nigerian killed for blasphemy

Saturday, June 4, 2022 5:50 pm


Mob kill vigilante man over alleged blasphemy in Abuja

Nehru Odeh

Though the national outrage that greeted the lynching and burning to death of Deborah Samuel at Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto has yet to die down, a mob on Saturday killed a vigilante, for reportedly making a blasphemous statement in Abuja.

Trouble started when members of the vigilance group guarding the Timber shed market at the Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe along Airport road in Abuja wanted to arrest some residents wandering around the market in the early hours of Saturday.

The residents were said to have begged the vigilance group to free them in the name of Allah but one of the vigilantes kicked and made comments said to be blasphemous. He was reported to have said that “if God comes down, he will not release those that were arrested.” This was said to have angered other friends of the arrested person who descended on the vigilante man.

According to a report, the vigilante was beaten and stoned before he was set ablaze.

