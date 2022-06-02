NUT to APC: Avoid PDP’s mistakes

*Don’t take Nigerians for granted

By Funke Cole

Nigerians Unite for Tinubu (NUT), a pro-Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu group, has made a passionate appeal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) not bungle what it termed a ‘golden chance’ being availed the party by the current political situation in the country.

The appeal was contained in a statement entitled – “A Passionate Appeal: The Dire Need For APC Not To Bungle The ‘Golden Chance.”

The statement was issued and signed on Thursday by the group’s convener, Muhammed Mustapha Yusuf, ahead of the APC’s forthcoming special convention for presidential primaries, which is billed to hold on June 6 – 8.

The document stated that the party even as strong as it claimed must be very careful in the choice of its presidential candidate by electing only the most popular and widely acceptable aspirant among the 24, who are jostling for its ticket.

The group emphasised that the party must watch and follow keenly the current highly sensitive political tune in the country, which borders on the zoning arrangement between the North and South since 1999 to say the least.

It added that APC must avoid the pitfall, which the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has, according to it (NUT), fallen into following the election of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate of the PDP.

“The party (PDP) has taken the electorate avoidably and unnecessarily for granted by attempting to retain the presidency in the North in 2023 after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also a northerner.

“We can assure you that PDP is going to pay dearly by losing the 2023 presidential election to APC with wide margin majorly because of this flagrant affront it demonstrated against Nigerians.”

It, therefore, urged APC to take advantage of what it termed a ‘golden chance’ by simply electing only the most popular and widely acceptable southern aspirant in its forthcoming presidential primaries.

APC, according to the group, should discard the false narrative that only a northern candidate from it or another party can defeat Atiku Abubakar of PDP in 2023.

“APC should discard the false narrative that only a northerner candidate from it or another party can defeat Atiku Abubakar in 2023. “This is blatant fallacy. For instance, Chief MKO Abiola of Social Democratic Party (SDP) defeated Alhaji Bashir Tofa of National Republican Convention (NRC) roundly in 1993 presidential election, worst still in his (Tofa) state.

“Similarly, former President Olusegun Obasanjo won 2003 presidential election against his closest rival, President Muhammad Buhari, from the North.

“Also, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan defeated President Muhamnadu Buhari in 2011.

“To this end, it has been clearly shown that the northern electorate are highly enlightened and sophisticated politically to the sensitive issues in the country at any given time and situation as to what is rational and sensible to do.

“This has also been demonstrated as several groups and individuals from and/or in the northern part of the country have already been clamouring that the presidency must go to the South in 2023.”