APC appoints Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje, Zulum, others into presidential primary committee

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Gov. Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State is to chair the All Progressives Congress (APC) Budget Committee for its presidential primary special convention while the Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed will serve as the Committee Co-chair.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary

on Wednesday in Abuja.

Below is a list of other committees and their members as issued by the APC scribe:

Finance and Logistics – Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State.

Accreditation and Decoration – Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun.

Security and Compliance – Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State.

Co-Chair: Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (Rtd.), former Minister of Interior.

Election Planning – Abubakar Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi

Co-Chair: Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo.

Transportation –Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State

Deputy: Dr Ramatu Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory.

Accommodation – Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno

Co-Chair: Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun.

Media and Publicity- Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State

Medicals – Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment

Co-Chair: Prof. Isaac Adewole, former Minister of Health

Legal: Abubakar Malami SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Venue and Site Servicing: Bello Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara

Co-Chair: Mohammed Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Election Appeal – Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State.

Hospitality and Welfare – Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau.

Co-Chair: Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Protocols – Aminu Masari, Governor of Katsina State.

Digital Communications – AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara.

Pre-Convention and Management/ Rapporteur – Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State.

Deputy: Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs.

Presidential Screening Appeal – Abubakar Bello, Governor of Niger State.

Co-Chair: Ahmed Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Accreditation of Diplomats – Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate.

Co-Chair: Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC presidential primary special convention had been slated for June 6 and 8 (NAN)