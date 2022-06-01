The 2022 James Currey Prize for African Literature longlist announced

By Nehru Odeh

The longlist of the 2022 James Currey Prize for African Literature has been announced.

The list contains ten writers.

1. Rose Okeke – Child of Corn (Nigeria)

2. Sumaila Isah Umaisha – Glass House (Nigeria)

3. Mohammed Hammie – Mandiga’s Well (Tanzania)

4. David Ngumi – The Hitman (Kenya)

5. Buntu Siwisa – Paperless (South Africa)

6. Esomnofu Ebelenna Tobenna – Madness (Nigeria)

7. Chima Ugokwe – Drumbeat of the Gods (Nigeria)

8. Evanson Njuki – If War Were a Country (Kenya)

9. Abenea Ndago – Lord Kitchener (Kenya)

10. Peter Muigai – In the Castle of My Heart (Kenya)

A shortlist will be released on 1st July, 2022 and this will be followed by the announcement of the winner on September 3rd at a prize ceremony scheduled at the University of Oxford during the James Currey Literary Festival.

Ever Obi, Chair of Jury, in his statement said: “It is my pleasure to announce the longlist of the 2022 James Currey Prize for African Literature. The College of Readers sent in 20 entries, which we as the Jury had to cut down to a long list of 10. The 20 manuscripts in competition were distributed amongst all Jury members – in no particular order.

“We have now assessed them, using our criteria and guideline to come up with a long list.”

According to him, the long list will now be distributed amongst jurors to determine the final 5, which will be announced on 1st July 2022.

Jury members include Indian author and scholar, Dr. Suraj Yengde, Teri Sillo (United Kingdom), Thomas Dukelabik Amanquandor(Ghana), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe (Nigeria), Olukorede S Yishau (Nigeria), and Charmaine R Mujeri (Zimbabwe).

The prize was instituted by Nigerian writer, filmmaker, bookseller and publisher, Onyeka Nwelue, who founded the Oxford-based James Currey Society and is an Academic Visitor at the African Studies, University of Oxford.

James Currey is the co-founder of James Currey Publishers, which was established in 1984. His publishing house is responsible for producing a vast number of academic books, journals, fiction and non-fiction books about Africa, especially in a period when it was considered not profitable to publish books about Africa. He, together with Chinua Achebe, under the auspices of Heinemann Publishers, produced the famous African Writers Series (AWS), which have inspired many African(ist)s around the world.

The Prize is administered by the James Currey Society, under the auspices of African Studies Centre, University of Oxford.

It is supported by Abibiman Publishing, Weston Library, University of Oxford, Naija Times, The Lagos Review, 28 Studios, BellaNaija, Open Country Magazine, Y! Naija, La Cave Musik, FT Weekend Oxford Literary Festival, Daniel Ford International, World Arts Agency, Sally Dunsmore, British Council and British Airways.