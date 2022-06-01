Our Kidnappers Threatened to Kill Us, We Paid N100m – Methodist Prelate

Our Kidnappers Threatened to Kill Us, We Paid N100m – Methodist Prelate

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 5:46 pm


Methodist Prelate, Dr. Samuel Kanu-Uche

Kidnappers in Nigeria have gone haywire! They spare no individuals, pastors, sheikhs or political heavyweights. His Eminence, Samuel Kanu-Uche, the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, was abducted in Abia State and his church had to cough out N100m before the desperadoes released them from their den.

He addressed a press conference in Lagos, where he told journalists that the criminals manhandled him, with emphatic knocks on their guns that they would kill him if their monetary demand was not met. And they meant it!

He was abducted with his chaplain, Very Rev. Abidemi Shittu, and the Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark on Sunday along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, in the Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State. For good measure, the abductors showed the clergyman carcasses of their victims, to drive home their message that they too could become corpses!

