Kogi: Again, explosion rocks Kabba

Richard Elesho

For the second time in a month, criminals have again violated the peace of the ancient town of Kabba, headquarter of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, LGA in Kogi State.

An explosion was recorded in the town on Sunday night. The explosion occurred at one Omofemi Bar at Okepadi Quarters, Kabba, around 9.15pm. At the time of this report, no live had been lost.

Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, William Ayah confirmed the incident in a statement.

“As it is now, there is no casualty, but only chairs and tables and the building is affected by the yet to be determined nature of explosion.

“Already the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Egbuka, has directed our DC Investigations and the Bomb detective Squad to move to the scene to ascertain the very nature of the explosion.

“The police is on top of the situation as our officers and men drafted to the area have cordoned the place until investigation reveals the real cause of the explosion.

“It’s very unfortunate that criminal elements are out to disrupt the prevailing peace we are enjoying in Kogi.

“We shall not rest until we bring to book such elements and let them see the need for maintenance of peace in our society,” he warned.

The News reports that a first explosion had occurred at joint at Lewu junction in the night of May 11. Three persons were feared killed while several others were injured in the attack. The police suspected it was a gas cylinder explosion. An explosion had also recently occurred at a police station in Adavi LGA of the state.

Investigations were still ongoing when the latest explosion occurred.

There are however strong fears that Boko Haram insurgents or terrorists might be behind the spare of explosions in the state.