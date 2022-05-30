Folake Abiola:10 quick facts about her and real reason she committed suicide

Folake Abiola, a chartered accountant with telecom giant Globacom, committed suicide at her 1. Abayomi kukomi Close residence in Osapa London, Lekki, Lagos on Friday 27 May, 2022. She was aged 45.

While Nigerians are still trying to come to terms with her sudden death, here are 10 facts about her and the reason she committed suicide.

1. She was a Fellow Chartered Accountant, FCA.

2. She attended Iganmode Grammar School, Ota and Olabisi Onabanjo University Ogun State, both in Ogun State.

3. Her pet name was Lady Flakky

4. She described herself on Facebook as witty, sharp and real

5. Contrary to reports that she committed suicide because she never had a husband or a child, family and close colleagues say she had been suffering from depression over the years and she ended her relationships twice because of the depression. “She had been suffering from depression for years and her death has nothing to do with loneliness or lack of a husband or sex. Within the last seven years, I know she was in a relationship twice.

“She ended those relationships on her own because of depression. She said she did not want to bring someone else into her life when she could not take care of herself. She was going through extreme depression.

6. She was a senior accountant with telecom giant Globacom.

7. On her Facebook page she wrote she became Fellow Chartered Accountant, FCA, on 9 April, 2016.

8. She was on leave when the incident happened and recently celebrated her 45th birthday. “She recently celebrated her 45th birthday. She was not talking to people; she always kept to herself,” a source said.

9. A colleague described Abiola as an angel, a conscientious accountant and a lover of Christ, who was liberal in giving, adding that she had been saying she wanted to end it all before she took her life.

10. She updated her profile page on Facebook last on 30 March 2021.