APC Presidential Primaries: 23 Aspirants, including Tinubu, Face Screening

In preparation for its presidential primaries on 6 June, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is right now in Abuja, screening Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and 22 others presidential aspirants.

Others are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and former ministers Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonaya Onu, Godswill Akpabio and Chukwuemeja Nwajiuba.

Not left out are Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

The list also has Senate President Ken Nnamani, former House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole and serving Senators Ibikunle Amosun, Ajayi Boroffice, Rochas Okorocha, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Uju Ken-Ohanenye, Nicholas Felix, Ahmad Rufai Sani, Tein Jack-Rich, Ikeobasi Mokelu.