Port Harcourt deaths: How can we turn something so beautiful into something so ugly

Port Harcourt deaths: How can we turn something so beautiful into something so ugly

Sunday, May 29, 2022 6:00 pm


 

Venue of the stampede and deaths

By Lara Owoeye-Wise

My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives in the early morning stampede in Portharcourt.

This was a totally avoidable disaster.

Reverend Chris Ugo holds this annual “shop for free” event in his church. It is a programme where the poor come to a venue and pick food and household items for free.
Such a noble gesture.

This year as with previous years, the venue was set and beautiful arranged for royalty. That is how I suppose the organizers viewed the beneficiaries of his humanitarian gesture. Just take a look at pictures 1 and 2.

Event was supposed to start by 9am.
Reports have it that people started thronging there from midnight. Some literally camped there, for an event whose venue was still under lock!

By dawn, the crowd had grown beyond mammoth and a stampede broke out long before the organizers and volunteers got to the venue!

The crowd pulled down the gate which was locked and then marched over the vulnerable and the fallen!

How can we turn something so beautiful into something so ugly! How?

As at the last count, 31 souls lost just like that!

It beats me. It truly beats me.
May the souls of the departed find rest. My heart goes out to the bereaved.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    After PDP Primaries, Atiku Meets Wike for Reconciliation
    His Eminence, Samuel Kanu-Uche, the Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria 1 hour ago

    Kidnappers demand N100m for Methodist Prelate Kanu-Uche, 2 others
    Atiku Abubakar and leaders of PDP during visit to Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers in his Abuja residence on Monday. 2 hours ago

    Atiku begins consultations with defeated PDP presidential aspirants
    Folake-Abiola 2 hours ago

    Folake Abiola:10 quick facts about her and real reason she committed suicide
    Writer, concentration camp survivor Boris Pahor dies, aged 108 2 hours ago

    Writer, concentration camp survivor Boris Pahor dies, aged 108
    Scene of NEPAL plane crash 3 hours ago

    21 bodies found at crash site of Nepali plane
    Tinubu 4 hours ago

    APC Presidential Primaries: 23 Aspirants, including Tinubu, Face Screening
    4 hours ago

    Three of the Prominent Rappers in Nigeria