PDP Presidential Primaries and the Big Losers

The Peoples Democratic Party primary election took place in Abuja yesterday.

Victory was made possible for Atiku Abubakar by the last minute withdrawal of Aminu Tambuwal. Thus, while Atiku scored 371, Nyesome Wike polled 237.

However, there were those who got the booby prizes of 1 or 0! While Dele Momodu, and Ayo Fayose scored 0 each, Sam Ohanbuwa, Olivia Tarieta (the only woman) got 1 each.

Anyim Pius Anyim who came from the East with over 50 delegates, secured 14 votes

These individuals may not feel their losses the way many analysts do. This is because the losers know that their participation is a bargaining chip when the PDP electoral victory is eventually achieved.

What the Tambuwal action signifies is that when the chips are down and push comes to shove in the 2023 presidential election, electorate from the north, notwithstanding their political parties, may vote for their own son, Atiku.

As this scenario is feasible, the southerners are busy still working at cross purposes.