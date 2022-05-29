PDP Presidential Primaries and the Big Losers

PDP Presidential Primaries and the Big Losers

Sunday, May 29, 2022 7:40 pm


Ayo Fayose and Dele Momodu

 

The Peoples Democratic Party primary election took place in Abuja yesterday.
Victory was made possible for Atiku Abubakar by the last minute withdrawal of Aminu Tambuwal. Thus, while Atiku scored 371, Nyesome Wike polled 237.

 

However, there were those who got the booby prizes of 1 or 0! While Dele Momodu, and Ayo Fayose scored 0 each, Sam Ohanbuwa, Olivia Tarieta (the only woman) got 1 each.

Anyim Pius Anyim who came from the East with over 50 delegates, secured 14 votes

These individuals may not feel their losses the way many analysts do. This is because the losers know that their participation is a bargaining chip when the PDP electoral victory is eventually achieved.

What the Tambuwal action signifies is that when the chips are down and push comes to shove in the 2023 presidential election, electorate from the north, notwithstanding their political parties, may vote for their own son, Atiku.

As this scenario is feasible, the southerners are busy still working at cross purposes.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    After PDP Primaries, Atiku Meets Wike for Reconciliation
    His Eminence, Samuel Kanu-Uche, the Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria 1 hour ago

    Kidnappers demand N100m for Methodist Prelate Kanu-Uche, 2 others
    Atiku Abubakar and leaders of PDP during visit to Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers in his Abuja residence on Monday. 2 hours ago

    Atiku begins consultations with defeated PDP presidential aspirants
    Folake-Abiola 2 hours ago

    Folake Abiola:10 quick facts about her and real reason she committed suicide
    Writer, concentration camp survivor Boris Pahor dies, aged 108 2 hours ago

    Writer, concentration camp survivor Boris Pahor dies, aged 108
    Scene of NEPAL plane crash 3 hours ago

    21 bodies found at crash site of Nepali plane
    Tinubu 4 hours ago

    APC Presidential Primaries: 23 Aspirants, including Tinubu, Face Screening
    4 hours ago

    Three of the Prominent Rappers in Nigeria