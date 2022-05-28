Why Mohammed Hayatu-Deen Dumped the PDP Presidential Race

As there is intense apprehension that today’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries might be postponed, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, former Managing Director of Nigerian International Bank (NIB), has thrown in the towel. That happened a few days after Peter Obi quit and skittered to the Labour Party to pursue his ambition.

He stated his major reason in a letter he sent to the party chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, that the political system has proved to be acrimonious, corrupt and self-serving.

Below is his letter to the National Chairman of the PDP.

“I have been a keen observer of Nigerian politics for so many decades, but have not been opportune to actively participate in party politics due to my engagements in managing critical public and private institutions, among others.”

“I have observed with great concern and sorrow the recent rapid deterioration of all aspects of our national life – characterised by increasing poverty, religious intolerance, banditry and kidnapping, monumental oil theft, corruption, mismanagement of national assets, communal and religious strifes and near collapse of public services and public institutions.

“During my recent nationwide trips, I came face to face with angry and hungry youths, children, boys and girls abandoned by their states who ought to provide them with education and vocational training. These had become the recruiting grounds of criminals, religious and political extremists.

“I planned to ensure that the great potential that had become the hallmark of Nigeria’s development paradigm, should be actualized during our presidency. We planned to make Nigeria the continental economic powerhouse which would guarantee high quality of life to the vast majority of our citizens.

“I planned to provide peace by ending insurgency of all types occasioned by the absence of a robust and coherent plan and lack of engagements with those involved and by improving the capacity of our intelligence services, the armed forces, the police and paramilitary services.

“I planned to put a final stop to the incessant closure of our universities and other public institutions due to strikes. As we speak, another round of strikes is going on and nobody knows when our public universities would be opened.

“It is because of the foregoing that I found it morally compelling to introduce myself into the political space in order to provide tangible solutions to these problems.

“I was driven by passion and commitment to the cause of salvaging our country which is on the verge of collapse.

“My exposure locally and internationally and contributions to the nation’s economic and political-well being positioned me to take up the challenges facing our dear nation and – the courage to participate in this grueling exercise which most of our elites have shunned away from. Regrettably the political system has proved to be acrimonious, corrupt and self-serving.

“For the past three months I had the privilege of intensively interacting with Nigerians from all walks of life. This reinforces my resolve that Nigeria MUST BE saved, otherwise our future is doomed.