Victor Umeh loses senate ticket to Rep. Nwankwo

Saturday, May 28, 2022 9:15 pm


Victor Umeh: lost APGA ticket for Anambra Central to Mr Dozie Nwankwo


By Chimezie Anaso

Chief Victor Umeh, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Saturday lost his bid to return to the Senate for the second time.

Umeh lost the APGA Senatorial ticket for Anambra Central to Mr Dozie Nwankwo, member representing Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka in the Federal House of Representatives in the primary conducted in Awka.

Announcing the result of the election, Mrs Elizabeth Nwokeocha, the returning officer said Nwankwo won the contest with a total of 162 votes ahead of Umeh who garnered 151 votes.

Another contestant, Mr Uzuegbunam Okagbue, an aide to former governor Willie Obiano scored 10 votes to come third in the primary.

Dozie will contest the seat against the incumbent, Sen Uche Ekwunife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umeh contested the Anambra Senate seat in 2015 soon after handing over as national Chairman of APGA, but lost to Ekwunife whom he displaced in 2017 through the court and served out the tenure.

In 2019, Umeh also contested the seat but lost to Ekwunife who is still occupying the seat.

In his reaction, Nwankwo thanked the APGA delegates in Anambra Central for handing him the party’s ticket, promising to make them proud in the general election.

He said he would continue his quality representation which he had been providing for Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka and expand it to Anambra Central if he won the election.

In his reaction, Umeh congratulated Dozie, saying it was the will of the people.

