Umahi’s younger brother wins APC’s senatorial ticket in Ebonyi

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Gov. David Umahi’s younger brother, Austin Umahi, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for Ebonyi south senatorial zone of the state.

Umahi, in the primaries held at the headquarters of Afikpo North Local Government Area on Saturday, polled 279 out of the 284 votes of accredited voters.

The former National Vice Chairman, South East of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), before the governor’s defection to the APC, thus defeated Mrs Ann Agom-Eze who polled five votes.

Chairman of the APC committee to the primary election, Alhaji Muhammad Usman, commended the delegates for their orderly conduct, noting that such atmosphere produced a credible exercise.

Umahi in his remarks thanked God for the victory and the delegates for making the right choice.

He said the party was well-rooted in the state and was poised to record landslide victory in the 2023 general elections. (NAN) (nannews.ng)