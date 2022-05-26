Tonye Cole wins Rivers APC governorship ticket

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Arch Tonye Dele Cole,has emerged winner of All Progressives Congress, APC governorship primaries held in Port Harcourt,Rivers State today.

He won with a wide margin by scoring 986 votes beating his closest contestants – Ojukaye Flag Amachree who scored 190 votes and Sokonte Davies 46 votes.

Others contestants score- Ibinabo Micheal West 43 votes, Bernard Mikko 2 votes while Magnus Abe had one vote.

Cole had earlier been chosen as the consensus governorship candidate by the 19 elders of the party in Rivers.

but was some of the contestants kicked against the decision of the elders of the party and decided to test their popularity.

The primaries which was held at the Adokiye Amasiemeka stadium was largely peaceful ended at about 5.0pm with four contestants in attendance, while Magnus Abe and Mikko were absent.