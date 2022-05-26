Ogun governorship: Akinlade sends message to APC delegates

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Mr. Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade has appealed to the delegates that will vote at the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial primary holding to be mindful of who they cast their vote for as their decision will determine the trajectory of the state in the next four years.

Akinlade also known as (Triple A) who is aspiring to unseat the incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun under the umbrella of All progressive Congress (APC).

Akinlade had in 2019 contested against Abiodun under the platform of Allied People’s Movement and came second in the governorship election.

He, however, returned to APC in 2020 before the pandemic.

While declaring his intention to be the next governor of Ogun State in Abeokuta, the state capital, Akinlade said “My dear compatriots, I stand before you today, with all sense of humility and honour to seek your support and prayers as I formally declare my intention to contest the 2023 Ogun State governorship election on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Thank you all for believing that this is possible, and for believing in the vision that Ogun State needs a new Sheriff to steer its affairs and destiny now. As we prepare to elect the next flag bearer of our party on Thursday the 26th of May 2022, I call on all delegates and party faithful regardless of the faction you belong to, to be mindful of who you cast your vote for, because this singular process, will determine who leads and governs our dear State for the next four years.

No matter what form or mode of primary the party adopts, the power to DECIDE resides entirely in your hands as well as the destiny of millions of our people. It is to this end that I most humbly plead with everyone here present to go back home and call upon our people to come out and vote for me.

“May I at this junction state that as a people, all we need is the WILL to strive for success, the COURAGE to remain on course, and TENACITY to take our State back, which I am confident we shall by God’s grace on Thursday 26th of May 2022 by electing me, Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade as the gubernatorial flag bearer of our great party for the 2023 general election.

“While recalling on his 2019 vision which is hinged on the domestication of all human and infrastructural development because he believe that only prosperous people can truly appreciate and preserve the investments across the communities.

“You will recall that during our 2019 campaign for this exalted office, we conceived, developed, and presented a developmental blueprint that was designed to complement the giant infrastructural strides of the Sen. Ibikunle Amosun CON FCA administration (2011-2019).

“Our manifesto also elaborated our strategic plans in the area of Agriculture-driven human capital development, Education, Healthcare, Security, Social justice, and Urban renewal. We also stated how we plan to fund those laudable initiatives without placing undue burden on our people.”

“These experiences availed me the opportunity to interface directly with our people thus sharing their passion and expectations. I must say that the noblest way to provide governance with a human face is to sincerely engage the people and provide what is most important to them rather than what we feel they need.

“This insight, coupled with the dwindling economic fortunes of our people, because of the harsh post-covid pandemic economic environment, informed our resolve to tweak our 2018 manifesto to address not only the old problems but the new ones that have reared their heads. We also believe that only a shared vision of transformational objectives for our State can bring about a common goal of collective success in the delivery of the core dividends of democracy to the people.

“Come 2023, God willing, our administration shall from day one confront the cancerous issue of insecurity headlong to ensure that the safety of lives remain paramount and a priority, without abusing the rights and privileges of our people.” He said

He also unveiled his 6-point plan which are:Security, Agriculture Driven Human Capital Development, Strategic Internally Generated Revenue Modules,Healthcare, Social Justice, Urban renewal.

Meanwhile, Olubiyi Otegbele, another governorship aspirant who was also present at Akinlade’s declaration encouraged the delegates to vote wisely and be mindful of whom they choose.

Those at the declaration are include the factional APC chairman Prince Derin Odebiyi,former SSA to Gov Dapo on media Modele-Safara, among others.