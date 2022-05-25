Ogun 2023: Sowunmi Emerges PDP Governorship Candidate in Parallel Election

Ogun 2023: Sowunmi Emerges PDP Governorship Candidate in Parallel Election

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 5:19 pm


 

 

Segun Sowunmi’s hands raised  

By Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Otunba Segun Sowunmi has emerged as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in a parallel election.

Sowunmi who is contesting to be governor of Ogun state under PDP had his parallel election at the Nigeria Union of Journalist secretariat, Okelewo, Abeokuta, had 554 votes to beat Jimi Lawal and Oladipupo Ade with 30 and 15 votes respectively.

Meanwhile, the election was observed by a representative of Jimi and Adebutu.

The election was also observed by INEC officials and Intra Party Advisory Committee.

While speaking with journalists after the election, Sowunmi thanked all his social media gang, party leaders and other stakeholders for their cooperation.

