Copyright Infringement:  Court sets May 25 to hear a motion for Injunction against Transcorp Hilton

By Akin Kuponiyi

Justice Taiwo Obayomi Taiwo presiding over a Federal High Court in Abuja will on Wednesday, May 25, hear a motion for interlocutory injunction, seeking to restrain Transcorp Hilton from using its business arena for public performance or communication to the public of audiovisual works or cinematograph films.

The application is coming on the heels of a suit filed by Audiovisual Rights Society Limited/Gte (AVRS) seeking declaratory reliefs and injunctions from the court Against the defendant.

Entertainment lawyer Mr Justin Ige from Creative Legal acting as counsel to AVRS is urging the Federal High Court Abuja, to restrain the hotel from “permitting any place or facility of public entertainment or business, belonging to or controlled by the Defendant (Transcorp Hilton), to be used for the public performance or communication to the public of audiovisual works or cinematograph films comprised of copyrights or performer’s rights belonging to the Plaintiff, the Plaintiff’s members, assignees and/or affiliates without the license of the Plaintiff pending the final determination of this suit”

Justice Taiwo, will on Wednesday, hear arguments of parties on the issue, to decide if Transcorp Hotel should continue to allow access to files belonging to AVRS and its members without an AVRS license.

According to the chairman of the board of AVRS, Mr Mahmood Ali-Balogun, “History is upon us. Nigeria will tell us whether the likes of Transcorp Hilton are right to disregard audiovisual rights, or trample on the rights of creative people”

It will be recalled that last year, AVRS, who is the Nigerian Copyright Management Organization for audiovisual works, sued the defendant for N1 Billion Naira for copyright infringement and refusal to comply with copyright laws.