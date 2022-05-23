Biden Threatens China With Military Action if It Should Attack Taiwan

Biden Threatens China With Military Action if It Should Attack Taiwan

Monday, May 23, 2022 5:39 pm


 

Joe Biden: says progress on vaccinations has brought COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths down to their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic last year.

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden today threatened China with military reprisal if it attacks Taiwan, a warning that appeared to deviate from the deliberate ambiguity traditionally held by Washington, CNN reported.

During a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Biden was asked if the US would be willing to go further to help Taiwan in the event of an invasion than it did with Ukraine.
“You didn’t want to get involved in the Ukraine conflict militarily for obvious reasons. Are you willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if it comes to that?” a reporter asked.
“Yes,” Biden replied. “That’s the commitment we made.”
“We agree with the One China policy. We signed on to it, and all the attendant agreements made from there, but the idea that it can be taken by force, just taken by force, is (just not) appropriate,” he said.
Under the “One China” policy, according to the CNN, the US acknowledges China’s position that Taiwan is part of China, but has never officially recognized Beijing’s claim to the self-governing island of 23 million. “The US provides Taiwan defensive weapons, but has remained intentionally ambiguous on whether it would intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack.”

