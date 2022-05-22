Drama as Man City win 8th EPL title

By Nehru Odeh

Manchester City showed the stuff they were made of this evening by beating Aston Villa 3-2 to win their 8th English Premier League title. Man City clinched the title iwith 91 points, while Liverpool follow closely behind with 90 points. Ilkay Gundogan’s brace and Bernardo Silva’s goal made all the difference for the Citizens.

The remarkable thing about this victory in that dramatic tension-soaked match is that Man City came from behind to score three goals in seven minutes in the second half. The resilience and tenancity of Man City players have them the title, which they had initially thought was slipping off their hands when Aston Villa were leading with two goals.

Still, Steven- Gerald tutored Aston Villa did all they could to spoil the party for Man City but in the end they succumbed to the superior fire power of the Pep Guardiola- tutored side. Steven Gerald was former Captain of Liverpool and one of the reds’ legends.

Though Liverpool defeated Wolves 3-1, that was not enough to make the difference and earn them the tithe. It was a sweet victory for Man City at the Etihad, as immediately the referee blew the final whistle, their supporters invaded the pitch. And that signalled the beginning of celebrations for the Citizens.