Beheading of anambra Lawmaker: New Twist to Kidnappings

Beheading of anambra Lawmaker: New Twist to Kidnappings

Sunday, May 22, 2022 6:00 am


Okechukwu Okoye

Abducted Anambra lawmaker beheaded
By Jethro Ibileke
The lawmaker representing Aguata North, in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye, has been beheaded by his abductors.
Okoye is the member representative of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s constituency, at the Assembly.
The Governor had on Friday lamented that his representative was still in detention of kidnappers.
The development has introduced a new twist to the insecurity rocking the South-East region of the country.
Popularly known as Okey Di Okay, the deceased was kidnapped on Sunday, 15 May, 2022.
The news of his release was been expected by the family members when his freshly choped-off head was mounted at the park of a popular motor company in Amichi community.
Efort to get a reaction from the State Police Command proved unsuccessful when this report was being filed.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    APC, PDP, the brass bell and spirit of Godwin Odiye
    4 hours ago

    The Apostate, Grand Imam Maqari, must be removed from office and tried – Soyinka
    Okechukwu Okoye 11 hours ago

    Just In: Abducted Anambra lawmaker Okechukwu Okoye beheaded
    11 hours ago

    In Time of Crisis:  Civilian and Soldier
    17 hours ago

    2023 Presidential Ambition: Ooni Of Ife Prays For Olufemi Ajadi
    18 hours ago

    Delta 2023: Urhobo Renaissance Society Advocates Unity in Diversity
    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo photos; Tolani Alli 19 hours ago

    Osinbajo, where his in-law, Awo, failed
    File photo: Rioters 20 hours ago

    Blasphemy riot: 6 houses, 7 shops burnt in Bauchi