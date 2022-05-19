N89bn fraud: Effect of FG’s Suspension of Accountant General

Mr. Ahmed Idris, the Accountant General of the Federation was, on Wednesday suspended , by the Muhammadu Buhari government. That was after his arrest love an N89billion sleaze by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

That was through a letter signed by Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

In the letter, the Minister wrote:

“Following your recent arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegations of diversion of funds and money laundering, I write to convey your Suspension from work without pay effective.

“This is to allow for proper and unhindered investigation in to the serious allegations in line with Public Service Rules 030406.

“Also. It is expected that you will strictly comply with any instructions that will be forwarded to you in your current location or your known recorded address as stipulated in the extant rules” reads the statement in parts.

“During this period, you are not expected to attend to your place of work or contact any official in your office except tor any disciplinary hearing that may be advised.”

Here lies the issue! It will take some times, according to account experts, for another signatory to major government bank accounts to be replaced. Worse still, since he is not to “attend to [his] place of work”, the monthly Joint Accounts Committees’ meetings where money is distributed to states and local government levels are held, will be affected-for now.