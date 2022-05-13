Ngige: Why I withdrew from 2023 presidential race

Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment on Friday announced his withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race.

Ngige, one of the aspirants for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election announced his withdrawal from the race hours after President Muhammadu Buhari hosted his colleagues in the cabinet who had resigned to go and pursue their different presidential ambitions at the presidential villa in Abuja to a farewell event.

The Minister who announced his withdrawal from the presidential race in a statement he personally signed said he took the decision after consulting with President Buhari and members of his family, associates and his constituency.

He also noted that though his associates has bought the presidential form for him, he is yet to fill and return it to the leadership of APC.

Ngige said, “Today, 13th May 2022, I had an audience with the president, Muhammadu Buhari, as a follow up to the one I earlier had with him on 11th May 2022.

“Having also consulted widely with my family, constituents, supporters and well-wishers, it is my pleasure to announce the withdrawal of my interest and earlier decision to contest the office of the president in the 2023 general election.

“As a result of this, I will NOT be participating in any of the internal party processes of the said election, starting with the primary.”

The Minister added that he decided to abandon the bid to run for the presidency to assist the president and the federal government to “weather the difficult last lap” of the administration.

He also cited family reasons as part of the motivation to no longer pursue his ambition.

He added that he has communicated his decision to the president and Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).