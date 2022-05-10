VIRDI Ubio X Series Now in Nigeria 

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 2:22 pm


From Left to Right: Mr Manzoor Fatmi (Regional Sales Director EMEA), Mr Sudhir Pillai
Regional Sales Manager (MENA Region) Union community Virdi and Mr Oke Business Manager Endeavour Africa

By Daniels Ekugo

      Virdi – Union Community, South Korea, established in 2000, is a biometrics company that has core technologies such as iris recognition technology, face recognition technology, fingerprint recognition algorithm, optical sensor manufacturing technology, and anti-counterfeiting fingerprint technology has berthed in Nigeria.
      As a total solution provider in multimodal biometrics such as non-face-to-face event and visitor management systems based on biometrics technology, access control, and heat detection systems,  are active globally through cooperation with 150 partners in over 100 countries. In Nigeria now at Securex at stand No 1F09 with Endeavour Africa, holding in Lagos Nigeria.
     In a statement from the company, “Union Community’s optical fingerprint sensor uses patented identification method, it completely blocks counterfeit fingerprints.”
      “Provide one-stop service from core technology possession, market-leading in product development, and solution linkage”
Giving insights into the service, the statement also added
      “Multimodal biometrics refers to the use of a combination of two or more biometric modalities in a verification/identification system.
Identification based on multiple biometrics represents an emerging trend.
      ‘There are other reasons to combine two or more biometrics. Different biometric modalities can be more appropriate for the different applications.”
      The goal of multimodal biometric
o The most compelling reason to combine different modalities is to improve the recognition rate
o False accept rate (FAR)
o False reject rate (FRR)
o Failure to enrol rate (FTE)
o Susceptibility to artefacts or mimics
o Another reason is simply customer preference. For more details visit us at Securex West Africa.

