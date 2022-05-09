ASUU extends strike for 3 months

Monday, May 9, 2022 12:17 pm


Prof Victor Osodeke

Nigerian undergraduates who have been expecting the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) should end may have to wait for three more months! The reason, the group extended its ongoing strike for another 12 weeks.

As contained in a statement signed by ASUU president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, on Monday, the extension was to give the government enough time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.

The roll-over strike, according to ASUU, “takes effect from 12:01 a.m. on May 8, 2021.”

The decision was, as TNG reported, taken after the ASUU National Executive Council meeting which started on Sunday night at the Comrade Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja.

At the meeting, ASUU accused the Federal Government of being unserious.

ASUU is demanding the release of revitalization funds for universities and renegotiation and implementation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement.

