CVR: Fresh registration hits 8.8m

CVR: Fresh registration hits 8.8m

Friday, May 6, 2022 9:07 am


INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu


By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says fresh registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has hit 8,855,996 on May 2.

The commission, in its weekly update released for Quarter Four, week three in Abuja on Thursday, said that 5,415,619 completed their registration.

It noted that 2,379,063 did online registration, while 3,036,556 did physical registration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that according to the update, those who completed their registration included 45,412 Persons With Disabilities and 3,745,129 youths.

The report also disclosed that at the time of the update, INEC had received 15,789,718 applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards and change of voter information record.

It gave the gender distribution of the applicants as 8,330,813 from men, and 7,458,905 women.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    File: Students taking UTME 36 mins ago

    UTME begins nationwide as 1.7m candidates sit for examination
    R-L: President, Ndigboamaka Progressive Market Association, Chief Dr. Jude Okeke; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others during the unveiling of the Corporate Logo of the Ndigboamaka Progressive (Markets) Association, during the group’s 2022 All Markets Conference themed: “Development and Sustainability of Nation’s Economy – The Role of Traders and Government Agencies” at the Festival Hotel, Amuwo Odofin, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. 9 hours ago

    Igbo traders endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term
    Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle) being presented with an award by President, Ndigboamaka Progressive Market Association, Chief Dr. Jude Ringe Okeke (left); Founder/National Coordinator, Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association, Nze Ezeomenyilioha Osuokwu (right) and others, during the Ndigboamaka Progressive (Markets) Association 2022 All Markets Conference themed: “Development and Sustainability of Nation’s Economy – The Role of Traders and Government Agencies” at the Festival Hotel, Amuwo Odofin, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. 10 hours ago

    Apapa Congestion: Lagos to begin Badagry Seaport construction
    10 hours ago

    Sex of Trouble
    10 hours ago

    Ajadi commends Nollywood, pledges key positions for actors in his government
    Pastor Bakare displayig his APC presidential form 10 hours ago

    Pastor Bakare picks APC’s presidential nomination forms
    Senator Ibikunle Amosun declaring for presidency in Abuja on Thursday 11 hours ago

    Amosun joins 2023 presidential race, promises to prioritise security
    19 hours ago

    Indians in Nigeria Celebrate 75 years of Independence