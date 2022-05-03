Why Liverpool knocked out Villarreal 5- 2

By Nehru Odeh

Liverpool have once again proved the stuff they are made of. They have just defeated Villarreal 3-2. n the second leg of the Champions League Semi Final match. With Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane securing the victory with their complete second- half turnaround.

With this victory, Liverpool have qualified for the final of the UEFA Champions League, having won the first leg 2-0. The aggregate score is Liverpool :5 Villarreal 2.

They are now billed to face the winner of the second semi final match between Real Madrid and Manchester City which comes up on Wednesday 4 May 2022 at the Bernabeu.

Man City are going into tomorrow’s match with a 4- 3 victory they got in the first leg.

However, the Reds showed how resilient they are and the mentality of champions by coming from two goals down in the first half to defeat the Yellow Submarines.

If the two goals that the Yellow Submarines had scored in the first half is anything to go by, one would not be wrong to say that they themselves lost the match and Liverpool capitalized on it.

The Villarreal side shot themselves in the foot when after leading by two goals in the first half, they thought they had already won the game and started playing defensive football.

But the Jurgen Klopp tutored side proved once again their never-say-die attitude. Klopp also proved the world class coach he is when substitute Luiz Diaz who he brought in the second half contributed to the Reds’ victory against the Yellow Submarines.