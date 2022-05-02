Invest in our diaspora housing scheme – GMD Gasvine Properties

Gasvine Properes, Nigeria’s leading indigenous real estate company in its bid to make housing aordable and accessible, is introducing Diaspora Housing Scheme to make housing possible for those in the diaspora. This removes the heartache oflooking for who to trust. We have successfully delivered on our promise for four years running with excited customers says ESV Dr Oziele Godwin the Group Managing Director and chief Execuve of Property Company. He disclosed this at a media chat held recently in Lagos.The idea is novel, it is the -rst of its kind in real estate industry in Nigeria. It is important that Nigerians in diaspora enjoy the huge returns on real estate investment without entertaining any fear.Many Nigerians in the diaspora always shy away from real estate investment in Nigeria for obvious reasons. Trust is a major issue of concern. Many of them have go0en their -ngers burnt in the process of invesng back home. Several of them have lost their hard earned money to individuals, friends and even family members. This is the problem that this unique product will solve for them explained Dr GodwinOur major value is Integrity, and it is our desire to cause a revoluon of trust in Nigeria, we are enforcing a paradigm shi2. Nigerians abroad can now invest in real estate in Nigeria with full con-dence that their investment is secured. Dr Godwin also stressed the fact that Gasvine Properes will not only guarantee secured investment, but will also deliver quality delivery that will completely sasfy their customers.He further explained that they have mapped out a special space for Nigerians in diaspora all across their estates in Nigeria. We also ensured that the infrastructure in that secon is top notch, giving them a taste of what they are used to enjoying. We also have unique designs of houses that will suit the architectural design of the country where they are based. So those based in the UK for example will have UK designs, same applies to those from other countries. Their tastes will be taken into consideraon the GMD Gasvine properes promised.

Dr Godwin excitedly explained that they are already upgrading their ICT to make live inspecon possible. They don’t have to physically travel down to inspect the work in progress, we will ensure this can be virtually inspected. We will ensure that they can have live inspecon of their construcon through our website. We are upgrading our site for this purpose. All they will need do is log in with a code that will be issued to them, they can watch the construcon work in progress, make inputs where necessary. This will also enable them to inspect the materials used for their construcon work.We have also discovered that some Nigerians abroad have preference for some locaon which may not be where any of our estate is situated. We have thereforedecided to develop mini estates for a minimum of ten people in their choice locaons. Another common pracce that we discovered is that many in the diaspora will build a house in Nigeria only to have it locked up for years. The GMD said the product also accommodates this class of people. We will ensure that those houses lying waste start generang revenue while they are away and also be useful to them at their return. This product for those in the diaspora will cover all challenges they have been faced with in the past. It is good to reemphasize that we have been in business for four years and we do business with high level integrity and excellence. We assure everyone that there is no reason to be afraid because we have always delivered topnotch value excellently he concluded.