Real Madrid emerge La Liga Champions

By Nehru Odeh

Real Madrid have emerged winners of the 2021/22 La Liga Santander title. They achieved this feat, claiming one of the most prestigious titles in world football, by thrashing Espanyol 4-0. This is their 35th La Liga title.

A double for Rodrygo and then two second half goals from Ascencio and Benzema confirmed their top stop. Los Blancos, who were 15 points clear, only needed a point to secure the title.

Music is currently in the air at the Bernabeu as the sound of ‘campeones, campeones’ rings out around the ground, as well as a Mexican wave, signifying that celebrations have started.

However, a remarkable thing about the victory is that a day before the match, manager Carlo Ancelotti had expressed his desire to close it out:

“We’re on match point and when the best tennis players get there, they make sure they win it.” And of course they won it.

Clinching the title was only a matter of time. With this victory, Ancelotti becomes one of the most successful coaches in European football history, having won domestic league titles in Spain, England, Germany, France and Italy.

Winning La Liga, the Premier League, the Serie A, the Bundesliga and the Ligue 1 is no mean feat. Though not known for being a tactical genius, he surely deserves credit for his whole career.

Still, this season has seen Karim Benzema, who was in Christiane Ronaldo’s shadow, at his best with 26 goals and 11 assists.

Having tucked in this victory and the La Liga title in hand, Real Madrid look set to face Manchester City in the second leg of the semi-final match of the Champions League, which comes up next Tuesday. Man City won the first leg at the Etihad stadium 4-3.