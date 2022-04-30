Ministers name Tinubu God’s choice at prayer crusade

*Commit forthcoming election to God

By Funke Cole

Integrity Ministers International Ministry incorporated (IMIM), today at a prayer crusade in Lagos, formally unveiled Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as God’s choice for the 2023 presidential elections. Established in 2014, IMIM is peopled by ordained ministers of God

serving in the Lord’s vineyard in different parts of the country with tentacles spread across all the nooks and crannies of the country.

Speaking with a parked audience comprising members of the ministry and others, Bishop Kayode Williams, Founder and Vice President of IMIM, revealed that the divine, prophetic message from God indicates that Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the right person to lead the country come 2023.

Specifically, he said God’s mandate to IMIM is to pray for the well-being of the country including its leadership. “It is true we’re all suffering now. But God has revealed to us that His anointed choice for 2023 is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He will turn around the fortunes of the country for good, so said the Lord,” Williams stressed.

Williams, who is also the founder of Christ Vessels of Grace Church Incorporated, further revealed that the Tinubu’s emergence at the

forthcoming general elections has since been foreordained. Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is

seeking the topmost job in the land in the forthcoming presidential elections.

According to Williams, Tinubu is God’s decree for Nigeria. “Wait on Lord for God’s promise never fails.” Speaking earlier, the President of the IMIM, Hon. Justice Oluawseun Shogbola, in her opening remarks, said, “The important prayer for the nation, Nigeria by the IMIM, a combined of ordained ministers of God, independent evangelists and prophets, with ministries spread across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria, operating since 2014, is to fulfil God’s mandate to pray for the nation, Nigeria and unveil the prophetic, divine message.”

Expatiating, the retired Justice of the National Industrial Court said, “My message to you all is to stick with God’s plan because God

always does what he plans. God said I’m Alpha and Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end. God determines the result He wants, then starts at the beginning and works toward it. He always does what He plans.

“The way of the Lord can eliminate wars, riots, banditry, kidnapping, ritualists, suffering and starvation. What Nigeria then needs is

the direction from a true prophet, who knows the mind and the will of God, can speak in His name with power and authority and say, “Thus

saith the Lord! God has chosen and anointed a president for Nigeria in the 2023 elections. And the revelation through divine, prophetic

message has come through the prophet of our time, God anointed My Lord Bishop Kayode Williams.” Waxing philosophical, Rev. Segun Akanbi, executive member of IMIM, while praying for the leadership of the country, said, “Tinubu is the sun that will shine brightest amongst the clouds. We pray for God’s guidance and protection for Tinubu and we commit the entire leaders of the country into the

Hands of God. Give them direction and guidance as they continue to pilot the affairs of the country. We shall not suffer, starve or lack in any way. We shall have an abundance of everything good.”

The high point of the occasion was the official unveiling of Tinubu’s poster by the IMIM to the public. Bishop Williams, who led other clergymen including Justice Shogbola, Rt. Rev. Dr James Famofo, oldest chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria southwest chapter, Apostle Dr Johnson Ade Olabode, founder and President of the Love of Jesus Evangelical

Ministries (LOJEM Inc.), Rev. Segun Ilesanmi, Rev. Segun Akanbi, and a host of others, cut the tape, prayed for divine protection for the

entire leadership cadres across the country including councillors, council chairmen, lawmakers, judiciary as well as the executive arm of

government.