IBEDC Felicitates With Muslim Faithful, Urges On Safety During Sallah

Friday, April 29, 2022 4:28 pm


IBEDC headquarters, Ibadan

Engr. Ayodele while reflecting on the lessons of Ramadan, such as empathy, unity and mutual respect, said the fasting may have ended, but it is important to sustain the virtues, ideals, and values beyond the month of Ramadan, considering the benefits to individuals and the country at large.

He explained that IBEDC has put stringent measures in place to ensure good service delivery during the holidays. “We are aware that our customers are looking forward to enjoying power supply during the holidays, so our technical crew are available to rectify any faults that may arise during this period, and our customer care line 0700123999 will remain active to respond to complaints and reports promptly.

The COO also admonished consumers not to engage quacks to fix faults on any electrical installations and appliances around them. “It is illegal and dangerous for anyone to trade, live or work near electricity installations or even tamper with them, motorists are also advised to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and observe traffic rules to prevent collision with electrical poles and other accidents,’’ He said.

Engr. Ayodele further  encouraged customers to take advantage of  our hassle-free channels of payment to pay bills and vend such as Quick teller, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower and ATM to avoid disconnection during the holiday period.’’ Our offices will also remain open during the public holidays from 9 am-3 pm; you can also email us at [email protected] “He added

