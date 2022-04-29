“I always admire your eloquence,” Oba of Benin tells Osinbajo

*Says VP’s credentils speak for themselves

**Visits Edo, Delta States in continuation of meetings with APC delegates

Giving his best in dedicated service to Nigeria’s progress and development is the utmost motivation to run for president, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Just as he emphasized his heartfelt desire to serve if given the ticket under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Osinbajo noted that the country needed more committed leaders ready to make sacrifices for the good of the people to ensure its further development.

The Vice President spoke on Thursday during his engagements with delegates and stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benin, Edo State; and in Asaba, Delta State.

The VP’s trips to Edo and Delta States are in continuation of his nationwide engagements with APC delegates and stakeholders. The VP also paid courtesy calls to the palaces of the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II; and the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien, where he officially informed the monarchs of his desire to run for president.

Just as it has been in every other state he has visited so far – Oyo, Ondo and Ogun, Prof Osinbajo received a rousing welcome from the people, including on the streets, supporters, cultural dancers, residents and very enthusiastic party delegates, who came out in numbers to declare their support for his candidacy.

On arrival in Benin, the Vice President was received at the airport by the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and other government officials; while he was received at the airport in Delta State by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, among other senior government officials.

The VP, who spoke passionately about the motivation to run for President, said “my purpose is to serve this country. When it comes to serving this country, it is the desire of my heart.”

Thanking the APC delegates for their cooperation and support in the states, Prof. Osinbajo stated, “I am deeply grateful for all the support I have received, from this particular camp of our party, individually and collectively.”

Restating how the opportunities he was given by President Muhammadu Buhari to serve in government and undertake major assignments have prepared him ahead for the presidency, the VP noted that “the whole premise and objective of my running as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is to serve this nation; It is a matter of responsibility,” adding that there is no way “I could have become Vice President, if not by the special grace of God.

“We need leadership that is committed, truthful and who would make sacrifices for others. These are the types of leaders that would transform Nigeria.”

“With the cooperation of everyone who is here, we can actually do things that will transform this nation… we will, indeed, transform this nation. Change involves people, and people placed at a particular area or in a position where they can really make a difference.”

Highlighting the essence of service for the greater good of the country, the VP noted that “in choosing the leader for our country, let’s not be sentimental.”

While responding to questions from delegates in both States, Prof. Osinbajo highlighted the efforts of the Buhari administration in improving the business environment through its Ease of Doing Business reforms over the past few years.

The VP also highlighted the impact of the Administration’s Social Investment Programmes; adding that he would also focus more on the development of youths and how technology could be deployed to improve the skills of young people; as well as education, health and agriculture, among other critical sectors to spur national development.

Earlier, the Oba of Benin, who warmly received the VP at his palace, prayed for the success of the VP’s presidency project, extolling his qualities.

In his remarks, the revered monarch stated that other co-contestants on the platform of the ruling party (APC) and other political parties for the position to become Nigeria’s next President are shivering because of the intimidating dossier of the Vice President.

According to Oba Ewuare II, “Your Excellency, we have heard the reasons why you’re here today. We don’t have to over flog your credentials; they speak for themselves anywhere. I always admire your eloquence.”

Continuing, the Oba said, “no doubt, your credentials; since you have come out to run for this great office, I think you are going to give a lot of problems to all the other contestants.

“There is no gainsaying that they all probably shivering where they are because of your credentials; coupled with your calmness, your humility and great respect for culture and being a true man of God, who has the fear of God in his heart.”

“The monarch further noted that, “if we have politicians in the country that have the fear of God in their hearts, not just to go there to rape the treasury and oppress people, whether at the presidential level or gubernatorial level, I think the country will be better for it.”

While urging politicians to always put the country first in all their engagements, the Oba assured the VP of continuous prayers from the Benin Kingdom for the actualisation of his desire.

“But what we see, Your Excellency, most of the time, is people rushing to be president, vice president, or governors, only to get there to enrich their pockets, to enrich themselves, leaving the electorates that put them there, hard and dry. This kind of thing should change. They should put the electorate first.”

He also thanked President Buhari for setting the records straight on the issue of the artefacts returned to the Benin Kingdom, stating that the people remain indebted to him.

Giving his royal blessings to the aspiration of the Vice President, the Oba said, “as a man of God, if by the grace of God, you are the man, you have a whole lot on your shoulder to remove all these vices out of our society; make Nigeria a better place to live and a tourist destination in all spheres. We have great human and material resources in this country, and we can even see or discover a lot more.

“We want to stay here in Nigeria and enjoy the good things of life in Nigeria, not in Dubai, not in the United States and some other countries.”

Similarly, in Asaba, the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, prayed for the success of Prof. Osinbajo in his desire to become the next President of Nigeria.

During his meetings with party stakeholders and APC delegates, the VP fielded questions on a variety of issues ranging from governance, security, economy and politics, among others.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, the Vice President had an Iftar dinner with State House Correspondents at his Aguda House residence, where he also discussed his 2023 Presidential bid.