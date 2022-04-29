“Governor Abiodun never admitted to committing any crime anywhere” – Commissioner

The Ogun State Government has reacted to a story purportedly from a letter written by Afe Babalola & Co, to the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a response to a petition written by a political mercenary.

Nowhere in the letter written by the Afe Babalola & Co. was there any admission by Prince Dapo Abiodun to have admitted to committing any crime, said the government.

It added that to say this story is fallacious, to say the least. It is an admission to the fact that the journalism profession, which we still hold as noble has been thrown to the dogs. Journalists are expected to fact check their information before going to the press.

According to a statement by Alhaji Waheed Odusile, Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ogun State, the letter written by the governor’s lawyers was twisted and presented to suit a particular purpose best known to those that authored/sponsored it.

“It should, however, be noted that their obvious game plan is to discredit the governor and get through the backdoor, what they could not get through the ballot.

Prince Dapo Abiodun is unperturbed by this machination. Just like they failed in 2019, they will also fail this time around.

For the avoidance of doubt, let it be noted that Prince Dapo Abiodun did not admit to ever being convicted of any crime.

While we enjoined journalists to comply strictly to the ethics of their profession, we shall however not hesitate to take an appropriate legal step against the purveyors of this blatant falsehood.”